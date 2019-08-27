The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that the recent indictment by the suspected notorious kidnapper, Hamisu Bala Wadume of receiving N6 million from Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku is a vindication of APC’s claim that the governor has been harbouring criminals in the state.

APC chairman in the state, Ibrahim Elsudi stated this while speaking exclusively with our correspondent in Jalingo, the state capital.

Elsudi, who had earlier accused the governor of empowering and arming criminals in Taraba state, added that the revelations by the suspected kidnapper is a clear testimony of what APC in the state has been constantly accusing the governor of doing during the last general elections.

“We, the APC in Taraba state accused the governor of keeping so many criminals close to him; there is another one called Fuski, he enriched him with state resources. Thank God, all we had said have come to the limelight.

“I learnt even the Fuski has been arrested, more investigations should be done by the Intelligence Response Team to unravel those who have been behind criminality in Taraba state,” he stressed.

In a swift reaction to the alleged claims by the notorious kidnapper, Governor Ishaku’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu said the governor neither paid nor gave such monies to Wadume.

Abu, who spoke through a statement made available to journalists in Jalingo, said Gov. Ishaku was never a victim of Wadume’s criminal acts and never lost money to his antics.

“We wish to state categorically that Gov. Ishaku was never a victim of Wadume’s duplicity and never lost money to his antics.

“We urge the general public to discard and disregard Wadume’s confessions on the alleged defrauding of Gov. Ishaku as the ranting of a drowning criminal. Gov. Ishaku has never met the kidnap suspect and would not even recognize him if they were to meet today.

“Gov. Ishaku would like to use this opportunity to commend security agencies for promptly arresting Wadume, who is the reason behind the dastardly murder of three police officers and one other person in Ibi Local Government Area of the state earlier this month.

“Ishaku urged the security agencies to expand their dragnet to all the nooks and corners of Taraba state where the accomplices of Wadume and other criminal gangs may still be hiding to arrest them and bring them to book,” the statement added.