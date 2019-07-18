By Opalana, Abuja

An aspirant for the Kogi state governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kabiru Haruna has said he is not scared of other aspirants in the race.

Haruna said he is not threatened by the presence of former Governor Idris Wada and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of another former Governor of the state, Idris Ibrahim in the race for the PDP ticket

The entrepreneur cum estate developer said he is ready to slug it out with any of the other aspirants without fear of intimidation.

Haruna spoke with journalists immediately he picked the expression of interest and nomination form to contest for the PDP governorship ticket ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial poll in the state.

He said that “I am banking on my antecedents in Kogi state. The people back at home know me and what I stand for. My mission is to salvage Kogi state.”

Concerned by the present worrisome state of things in Kogi, he said what the state needs is someone who has the determination to turn things around and bring back joy to the people of the state.

The governorship aspirant said while the monthly allocations from the federation account is the right of every state, he will redesign avenue to generate revenue internally from the abundant mineral resources in the state.

“Kogi is vastly rich in mineral resources and it needs an entrepreneur like me with great experience in business to tap the resources and put the money into infrastructural development of the state.

“I will also ensure total overhauling of the education and health sectors in the state to bring relief to the citizenry while the payment of salaries and pension would not be issues again,” he said.

Haruna expressed confidence in the leadership of the PDP at the national and state levels to conduct a free, fair and credible primary election, adding that “I am sure the party will conduct transparent primary election and I am very sure of picking the party’s ticket and go ahead to defeat incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC.”