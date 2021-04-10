Wada heads PDP Anambra governorship screening committee

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd) as chairman of the 5 man committee to screen its Anambra governorship aspirants.

Party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, approved the nomination of the committee members to serve on the screening committee to screen all aspirants ahead of the June 26 primary election.

Other members of the committee are; Sen. Ehigie Uzamere, Hon. Mrs. Martha Bodunrin, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri and Chief James Ugwu (SE Zonal Secretary) – who will as Committee Secretary.

The Screening exercise is scheduled for Monday April 12 – Tuesday April 13, 2021 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT.

Akobundu said “it is expected that the aspirants will exercise exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during the assessment that will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of our party”.