W’ Bank approves $20m post COVID-19 stimulus fund for Ekiti

By Gbenga Sodeinde

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that a grant of $20 million, has been approved by the World Bank to prosecute projects that will cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ekiti citizens.

He said the fund, which will be released under a novel programme tagged ‘Nigeria CARES’, would be deployed to undertake projects in rural communities to reduce poverty and propel the local economy.

The governor spoke on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti during a programme organised by the Ekiti State Social and Community Development Agency(EKSCDA) to review community projects executed in Ekiti since 2009.

Fayemi , represented by his Special Adviser on Development Partnership, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, lauded the partnering communities, for believing in his rural development policy by contributing over N200 million as counterpart funding to boost the Community and Social Development programme(CSDP).

Fayemi described Community and CSDP as a poverty reduction initiative of the World Bank established in 2009 to accelerate development at the community level, saying Ekiti was being ranked as one of the best in the implementation and sustainability of the policy.

“The project allows the benefiting communities to choose, implement and sustain their projects, while also contributing 10 percent as counterpart funds to encourage ownership of the project so as to make maintenance and sustainability of the project possible”.

Reeling out the benefits of CSDP, Fayemi said: “In the educational sector, there was 34.0% and 78% increase in schools’ enrollment at the primary school level both for male and female students respectively.

At the secondary school level, male enrollment also increased by 135.8% while females increased by 157.4%.

“This outstanding feat was also recorded in water and health sectors respectively. In other words, access to healthcare services and provision of portable water has tremendously impacted the lives of our people at the rural communities.

“ I am also grateful to learn that benefiting communities have contributed over N200 hundred millions in counterpart funds in order to make maintenance and ownership of the various micro projects a possible one.”

The Chairman of the board of EKSCDA, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, commended Fayemi for initiating 644 projects under CSDP across all the towns to ensure that no community is neglected in the scheme of things.