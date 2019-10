Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country.

Buhari is in Sochi, Russia, attending a three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.

Osinbajo had on Sept. 25, presided over FEC meeting when Buhari attended the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

