Vox launches unlimited email service to protect data

Ladesope Ladelokun

An integrated Information and Communications Technology provider, Vox, has launched a new unlimited email archiving solution which provides a way for companies to protect email data.

This offering integrates into any email platform empowering businesses, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs), with archiving features that are typically quite expensive.

Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox, Craig Freer, says it has become common place for companies to lose email.

He explained that owing to a limited amount of storage, users resort to deleting old emails on a regular basis.

“Through our unlimited archiving solution, we are offering companies of all sizes an affordable plug-and-play solution that enables them to retain 10 years’ email irrespective of how much data is.

“In the digital world, it is easy to have data corrupted, getting a laptop stolen or suffering another disaster typically associated with being always connected.

And because it is plug-and-play, once it is installed, the user does not have to do any administration or even think about the archiving process”, Freer added.