Voting for Senate President and Deputy Senate President starts

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Voting has commenced in the chamber of the Senate to elect Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Role call of senators-elect by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh ended 10.30am. 107 Senators out of 109 present forming quorum. Two Imo State senators- elect were not present.

Omolori’s once again said Senate voting rule 2015 shall be adopted. He then called for nilomina

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) nominated Ahmad Lawan as Senate President and seconded by Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West).

Lawan was invited to accept the nomination which he did. He was asked to address the Senate.

Lawan said this is an opportunity for them to remain united and focus as representatives of Nigerians to perform mandatory and statutory constitutional responsibilities of lawmaking.

He said he under his leadership partisanship will not prevent the parliament from making legislative Interventions to make Nigeria more better.

If elected, he promise to work with all without letting political differences affect their legislative duties.

The Clerk then asked for any further nomination.

Ishiaku Abu (Adamawa North) nominated Senator Ali Ndume seconded by Mgbidi Barinada (River West) upon which Ndume accepted the nomination.

Addressing his colleagues, Ndume said he insisted on contesting because the institution of the parliament.

He said he wish to dismantle the office of Senate President which has become Senators President.

He called for an understanding that the Senate need to work independently and harmoniously with the other arms of government.

He said he want to sit over a Senate that will use the intervention of the parliament to strengthen the three major agenda of the Buhari administration of security, economic development and

Said he want to iron out contentious issues between the executive and legislature.

Lastly, I want us to control our resources, not the office of Principal Officers.

The clerk declared nomination closed and voting commenced using the open secret ballot.