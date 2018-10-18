Voting for Buhari, shortest distance to Igbo presidency, says group

Igbo leaders in Lagos APC said on Wednesday that voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in the upcoming presidential elections would hasten the chances of the Igbo, clinching the presidency in the near future.

The group, led by the Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at an interactive session with political correspondents in Lagos.

Igbokwe said there was need for Igbos not to allow the sentiments of a vice-presidential slot to becloud their sense of reasoning over an anticipated Igbo presidency in 2023.

“We should support PMB, instead of Atiku and there is need for the Igbos to key in so as not to lose out in the scheme for power.

“Politics is a game of numbers. Igbos must demonstrate commitment through their support and key in with a political party that would guarantee the realisation of their aspirations.”

According to Igbokwe, there is need for Igbos to strategise to win the trust and friendship of other geo-political zones, to guarantee their support for an Igbo president in 2023.

“The president has even said so that he will support an Igbo presidency in 2023. It is wise that we also support him in 2019.’’

The APC chieftain argued that the Buhari administration had achieved so much in infrastructure development in the South East and had broken grounds that should guarantee his return.