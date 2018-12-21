Vote out politicians against new Minimum wage – Labour

Like this: Like Loading...

Leadership of of organised labour unions across Nigeria has told their members to be resolute in voting out political office holders who go against review of the minimum wage, just as it plans to recall its suspended strike action should the Federal Government carry out its planned action of introducing another round of negotiation. The Daily Times recalls that State Governors had kicked against the proposed N30,000.00 Minimum Wage to civil servants in Nigeria. The Leadership of Organised Labour met and reviewed the process of implementation of the New National Minimum Wage and observed that almost two (2) months of the submission of the report of the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee’s report which included a Draft Bill, that no Bill has been submitted to the National Assembly for passage into Law. The leadership, which comprises the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as the United Labour Congress (ULC) revealed that the Federal Government is planning to set up a high-powered Technical Committee which is alien to the Tripartite process and ILO conventions on National Minimum Wage setting mechanism. It also stated that the National Minimum Wage Committee was both Technical and all-encompassing in its compositions. The leadership of the organized labour also stated that the National Minimum Wage is not only for Public sector workers but for all workers both private and public. Consequent upon the delay on Minimum Wage implementation, which is supposed to be transmitted by the Federal Government by December 2018, the body said it has rejects in its entirety the plan by the federal Government to set up another high-powered Technical Committee on the new national minimum wage, adding that such move is diversionary and a delay tactics. To this regard, the Labour leadership urged Nigerian workers to be vigilant and prepared to campaign and vote against candidates and political parties who are not supportive of the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage. It said that the Organised Labour will not guarantee industrial peace and harmony if after the 31st of December 2018, the Draft Bill is not transmitted to the National Assembly, It however revealed that this communique however serves as a statutory notice for Organised Labour to recall their suspended nationwide industrial action.