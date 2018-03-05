Vote competent representatives in 2019, Nigerians told

The governorship candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in Ondo State during the November 2016 governorship election, Chief Adetuwo Ogunjumelo has urged Nigerians to vote for competent men and women of integrity that they can trust in the coming elections, so that their desired aspirations can be met.

Ogunjumelo, the Ondo State Man of the Year 2015, made the declaration at Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, while speaking with journalists.

According to him “Voting for the wrong people had robbed Nigerians of effective leadership which must be corrected forthwith in order to achieve lasting progress.

“That is why in the coming elections, for progress and accelerated development to be achieved across the country, Nigerians must vote for competent men and women of integrity.”

According to him, in other clime, people vote for personality majorly rather than political parties, and the result is there to show.

The chief executive officer of Adetuwo Ogunjumelo & co. Chartered Accountants maintained that elected representatives have continually failed in the past without bringing meaningful development to the people. “This time around, Nigerians have to do a lot of soul searching and scrutiny before they give out their votes if we are to be freed from the shackles of poverty and mal-administration,” he maintained.

The astute politician, who has remained a dominant figure in the politics of Nigeria, especially Ondo State, said he is already being called upon by his teeming supporters to enter the race for the 2019 elections but he is yet to make up his mind.

His words: “I don’t know how to deceive people. I am ready to work for my people as I have been doing. Nigerians and my people should be able to know whether those representing them are doing what is right or not. So, in the 2019 elections, I urge Nigerians to use the elected representatives score cards as parameter for their re-election.

“If it is the #5,000 or #1,000 they will offer them to buy their conscience in order to secure their votes will sustain them for four years and the rest of their lives, let them take it. If they are ready to suffer, good if not, they should follow the right path and vote for people they can trust,” he said.