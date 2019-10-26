Mrs Augustina Okechukwu, wife of the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, was on Saturday laid to rest at her country home, Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Late Augustina, died on Sept. 20, 2019 after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital at the age of 57.

READ ALSO Enugu residents lament sharp increase in price of onion



Preaching a sermon at the funeral mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Eke, a cleric, Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, enjoined Christians to live selfless lives meant to uplift the living conditions of others around them.

Nwankwo said that Christians should cultivate the right intentions in all their pursuits for the common good of all.

According to him, as much as I know Augustina, she was always thinking about others and how to touch people and group that came in contact with her.

“We must be ready at all time to answer the call of the creator, of course to go home.

“Augustina was ready through her generosity and closeness to God while she was alive and this is our consolation.

“While here on earth, prepare yourself for heaven. Everything here is ephemeral, just for a short time.

“The state of life you are presently living and enjoying is a borrowed state and temporal in all ramification,’’ he said.

The cleric described Augustina as an `amazon’ and woman of strong-will and positive purposes.

In his remarks, husband of the deceased and DG of VON, Mr Okechukwu thanked Nigerians from all walks of life for showing his family great love during the period of mourning.

“I must appreciate your warm closeness and love shown to me and my family and pray that the good Lord will continue to bless you all,’’ he said.

The funeral service was attended by Bishop Anaezichukwu Obodo, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ekeoma-Nwaiwu.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecila Ezeilo and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Dubem Onyia, among other dignitaries also attended the service.