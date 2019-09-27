Musa Nimrod, President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF), has urged Arinze Nwachukwu, a volleyball player, to be a good ambassador of the country while fulfilling his new contract in Turkey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwachukwu represented Nigeria at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Nimrod said on Friday in Lagos that the player had signed for Turkish champion, Fenerbahçe for the 2019/2020 season.

“I am elated that Fenerbahçe Sporting Club signed Arinze Nwachukwu. This is also a good sign for Nigeria Volleyball Federation.

“I urge him to be a good ambassador of Nigeria and be of good conduct. I am optimistic that the move will make him to become a better player,’’ he said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The President added that Nwachukw had undergone all the necessary medicals to ensure he fits into the new club.

“He passed the medicals at the LIV Hospital and participated in the pre-season camp of his new team at Topuk Yaylasi base of Fenerbahçe Sporting Club at Bolu Mountain.

“I am happy that the youngster will be flying the flag of the country in Turkey,’’ he said.

The president of the Volleyball of Fenerbahçe, Turker Bayazit, had said in a statement that the club would be investing in the future of other young talents.

She added that other talented volleyball players that would be discovered, would join Nwachukwu in the club.

“We are happy to sign Nigeria’s promising volleyball player, Arinze Nwachukwu.

“The club is focusing on the future; that is why we decided to sign the player for the 2019/2020 season.

“As time goes on, other younger players will be discovered and injected into the team,’’ she said.