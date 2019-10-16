China’s leading online lifestyle platform, Meituan Dianping, on Wednesday launched a voice-based service to help the visually impaired order food online through speech recognition and voice interaction technologies.

Users can change the company’s app into its speech recognition mode by saying certain words.

Meituan Dianping’s project is part of Chinese internet firms’ efforts to make life easier for the visually impaired.

Meanwhile, Tech firms like Baidu and ByteDance had so far optimised their services or used their products to help the visually impaired.

An industry survey showed that data from the China Association of the Blind has about 17 million people with visual impairment. At least 6 million of them use smartphones.(Xinhua/NAN)