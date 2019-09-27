Lagos – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Friday at a Jumat Service to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.



The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged the people to live in peace and avoid any form of violence violence.



“As Nigerians, be it Muslim, Christian or whatever religion, we must understand that religion is a personal relationship with God.



“We hope that Nigerians would continue to live in peace and harmony so that everybody can fulfil their God-given talent.



“It is ungodly to kill anybody; In Islam, it is clear if you kill a soul, you have killed a whole nation.

BBNaija2019: Mercy finally speaks on Tacha’s body odour



“So everybody that has a violent mind should go and repent,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also implored parents to bring up their children to be upright and steadfast in the way God.



“Let’s have time for our children and bring them up in the way of God.

“We need to do what is right, we should obey rules and regulations,” he said.



Earlier in his message, the resident Imam, Sheik Abdulhakeem Abdulgafar, called for diligence among the people to survive the various challenging facing the country.



“There is every reason to give thanks to the Almighty Allah who has kept us together in spite of our challenges.’’



“We should learn to help ourselves and be our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said Nigerians should be patriotic in their actions and activities.



“As Nigerians, we should be patriotic and see Nigeria as a nation that belongs to all.



“We should learn to tolerate each other, show love and live in peace and harmony at all times,” the commissioner said. (NAN)