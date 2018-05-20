Violence mars APC Congress in Enugu

…Nnamani, Chime, VON DG, others escape unhurt

Violence marred Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State primary election as delegates and notable bigwigs of the party narrowly escaped attack at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium venue of the primary.

The primary election which was made to produce state executives was disrupted midway into the accreditation of delegates by thugs allegedly led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama on his arrival at the venue.

The Daily Times gathered that the quick intervention of security operatives and some party officials prevented members of the congress committee and INEC officials from being mobbed by the suspected hoodlums.

Party members who also escaped unhurt include former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, immediate past governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, and the National Vice Chairman of APC, South-East, Emma Eneukwu.

Others are former Commissioner in Enugu State, Hon. Joe Mammel and the state chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye.

All the dignitaries were already seated at the Indoor Sports Hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, venue of the congress while the delegates were being called in when the Minister in the company of Senior Special assistant to the President on Justice Reforms, Juliet Ibekaku, stormed the venue at about 2pm.

The thugs, who chanted praises of the Minister, chased away the delegates at the Congress.

The Minister had Friday night at the party secretariat in Enugu, expressed his frustration with the Congress process which entrusted the party executive with waiver and subsequently an undue advantage.

Onyeama said the development made him to report to President Muhammadu Buhari who was silent, and that being the case he resorted to self help.

Our correspondent gathered that the thugs overpowered the policemen at the entrance of the stadium and moved into the Indoor Sports Hall, with the Minister and Ibekaku.

On sighting the dignitaries at the high table, the thugs went haywire, and scattered all the seats already arranged for the delegates, local government by local government.

As the rampaging thugs moved towards the high table, security operatives quickly whisked the dignitaries away to save them from harm.

With the dignitaries, the accredited delegates out of the way, the Minister and his group took control of the venue and held a factional congress.