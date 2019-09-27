The Real Madrid youngster, who is progressing all the time in Spain, is being tipped for the top by a former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG defender

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior is considered to be the finest young player on the planet, with Brazil icon Dani Alves bestowing that billing on the 19-year-old.

The talented South American has been highly regarded for some time now.

He made a senior debut with Flamengo at just 16 years of age, with those in Madrid quickly alerted to his potential.

A €46 million (£40m/$52m) deal was put in place, with Vinicius allowed to further his development in his homeland before heading to Spain.

That move was made in 2018, with the youngster impressing across his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.