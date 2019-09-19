Village Head of Mahuta in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi state, Alhaji Falke Anama, says maternal and child deaths has reduced in the area in the last three years.

Anama said that this was achieved through the introduction of UNICEF and European Union maternal, newborn, child health and nutrition project in 2016.

He disclosed during an assessment of the impact of the project on Thursday, that the intervention was a “life saver” to members of the community, adding that records show the decline of deaths among pregnant women and children less than five years in the community.

“The number of maternal and child mortality was between 10 and 15 every quarter in this community prior to the UNICEF and EU-MNCHN project.

“But, the deaths of pregnant women have drastically reduced from three between January and March to two between April and June 2019 and further declined to one from July to date.

“Similarly, the number of deaths among children under five years has equally continued to decline from an average of 10 to between one and five in a quarter.

“For example, in 2019 the number reduced from five in the first quarter of 2019 to three in the second quarter and down to two in the third quarter,” he said.

According to him, the decline is as a result of the increase in the proportion of poor, marginalised, rural women and children under-five years accessing high impact health and nutrition intervention.

He explained the EU-MNCHN project has improved the quality of health services and strengthened community structures that increased demand for health and nutrition services.

He added that trained traditional birth attendants in the community were mobilising community members to access health, immunisation and birth registration among other services.

Coordinator of the UNICEF, EU projectin the area, Mrs. Balkisu Usman, said that the traditional birth attendants have improved ante-natal care attendance, immunisation and other crucial health and nutrition services.

Similarly, the Nutrition Focal Person of the area, Mrs Aisha Mijinyawa, commended UNICEF and EU for supporting nutrition intervention to check malnutrition in the area. (NAN)