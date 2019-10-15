The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said reports of purported feud within the presidency between the immediate family of the President and that of Mamman Daura are signs of disorganisation around the Buhari presidency.

The party described the dirty public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the Presidential villa, as disgraceful and further underlines the managerial ineptitude and leadership failures of the Buhari Presidency.

The party said the chaos in the Villa further exposes the Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues and highlights why it has failed monumentally in delivering on any of its responsibilities in governance, thus leaving the nation in a shambolic situation in the last five years.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that the feud “further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led Federal Government has been bedevilled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order.

“Our party notes that our dear nation has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to immediately apologise to Nigerians for his failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he is leading our country to nowhere.

“Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari following revelation that he assigns official facilities in the Presidential villa to unauthorised persons that have no official roles in governance, and apply appropriate sanctions.”

The party also urged the National Assembly to sanitise the Presidential Villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorised persons, including scammers and corruption fronts in Aso Rock.

It called on Nigerians to remain calm as such provocative and disgraceful developments will soon come to an end with the retrieval of PDP stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.