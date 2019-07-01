By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

A local vigilante group in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo state at the weekend rescued five kidnap victims from Egoro Na Oka community who were kidnapped on their way from a burial ceremony.

The victims who attended the burial ceremony in Egoro Na Oka were said to be returning back to Ekpoma when their car was blocked by five gun wielding men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

A victim of the kidnap while narrating how they were abducted stated that “there were sporadic shooting by the armed men, who ordered us out of the car and marched us into the bush. The kidnappers immediately collected our phones and ordered that we move ahead into the forest.

“After their sporadic shooting, we were whisked into the forest and abandoning our vehicle on the highway.”

It was gathered that when information reached the village, the vigilante group quickly mobilised and cordoned off the forest between Egoro Na Oka, Urohi, Opoji, Ebudin and Ekpoma.

“The operation took the whole night as we combed the forest. After much effort, the five victims were rescued by our men though two of the victims sustained bullet wounds from the exchange of gunfire between the vigilante and the kidnappers and they are now receiving treatment in one of the government hospitals,” said Anuge Henry, a member of the vigilante.