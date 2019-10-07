Tyler Perry’s studios which cost about $250 million ( 90,375,000,000.00 Naira) opened on Saturday October 5, with big shots in entertainment industry in attendance.

The grand opening gala had 800 guests including A-list stars like Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish and Stacey Abrams. They all walked the red carpet lined with walls adorned in roses and also shared their admiration and support for Perry.

The 134-hectare (330-acre) studio which was once a Confederate army base is one of the largest in the US with 12 soundstages,each named after seminal black actors and actresses, including Cicely Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Diahann Carroll, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington.

The studio is also larger than Paramount, Warner Bros and Walt Disney’s Burbank studios combined.

Tyler Perry is the first African American to own a studio outright with no corporation or partners involved.

He even drew out the plans for the complex on his own saying, “If I hadn’t gone into entertainment, I would have been an architect.”

Again, there’s a replica of the White House for his upcoming presidential television series “The Oval”, a hospital, jail, an airliner, an airport terminal, trailer park and a suburban subdivision.

Below is the video: