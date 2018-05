[Video] Watch IGP Idris Commit Another Blunder During Parade

IGP Ibrahim Idris recently made gory headline on the blogosphere after his popular transmission transmission speech went viral online

In another clip below, the Inspector General of Police was seen goofing during a ceremonial march – At first he could not march well. Then he was the only one who turned wrongly among the security chiefs after laying the wreaths

Nigerians are savage and will dig anything out at their own time.

Watch Below:-