Following his arrest by men of the Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday, the notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume has revealed that men of the Nigeria Army aided his escape on August 6 after he was arrested by police detectives.

Wadume who spoke in Hausa in a 41-second video that was released online said that he escaped after the soldiers opened fire and killed some policemen that arrested him.

“After arresting me, they were taking away when soldiers went after them and opened fire and some policemen were killed.

“From there the soldiers took me to their headquarters and cut off the handcuffs on my hands and I ran away.

“Since I ran away, I have been hiding until now that the police arrested me.”