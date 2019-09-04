Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are absolutely unacceptable, reckless, unreasonable and against the ideals South African leaders fought for.

Osinbajo recalled the role Nigeria played in pulling down apartheid in South Africa.

“It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.

“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of apartheid.

“Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present president fought for, and for which many gave their lives.