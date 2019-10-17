Not fewer than six buildings and shops were burnt on Wednesday at Upper Iweka, on Onitsha/Awka Road in Onitsha, after a 33,000 litre Diesel tanker fell and caught fire.

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, has sympathised with the family of a woman and her child burnt to death in a truck accident in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.



The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra Command, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.



He stated that the incident occurred at about 12:44 p.m.

Kumapayi said that the Fire Service Officials got to the scene of the fire promptly but could not put out the fire as their water pump developed fault.



“The tanker lost control due to break failure, the head of the vehicle pulled out while the tank containing Diesel fell into the gutter spilling its content on the road and caught fire due to the spill.

“The fire spread through the gutter and affected about six houses on the road and shops in Ochanja Market.



“No life was lost and no other vehicle was affected.

“The fire service got there on time but their pump developed fault, they left the scene to fix the pump and restrategise.



“If the pump had functioned, the fire wouldn’t have spread to the houses and shops,” he said.

Kumapayi warned tanker owners and drivers to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before plying the roads.



“The saving grace was the road bumps constructed by the state government; it prevented the tanker from ramming into buildings around the area,” he said.

Kumapayi said that policemen and FRSC officials were on ground to maintain order and ensure free flow of traffic.

Also the Police in Anambra have confirmed the death of yet to be identified woman and her child following petrol tanker fire incident recorded on Wednesday in Onitsha.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the death in a statement issued to journalists in Awka.

Mohammed said that the bodies of the unidentified woman and her baby, who were burnt beyond recognition by the inferno, had been deposited at the Toronto Hospital, Onitsha.

He said that the fire, which started at about 12:59 pm, occurred when a tanker carrying petroleum product lost control and fell around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

“The petroleum product later caught fire and affected many shops and houses,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr John Abang, had visited the scene for on the spot assessment.

Haruna appealed to residents of Onitsha to remain calm while men of the Fire Service department combat the fire.

The PPRO said that consequent upon the unruly conduct of some street boys, the police patrol teams had cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage to loot while efforts were still ongoing to put out the fire.

An eye witness had told NAN that no fewer than four persons have so far died in the incident as the fire later spread to Ochanga Market, Onitsha.

“The fire started in front of Toronto Hospital Onitsha, before it spread to Ochanga Market area.

“I saw four lifeless persons, while a number of persons are still trapped in a building still burning,” he said.

It would be recalled that the tanker had an accident and spilled its product which subsequently caused the fire outbreak.

Reacting to the fire accident at the Ochanja market, the second biggest market in Onitsha, Obiano directed owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, including shop owners, to report at the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

He said the meeting would enable the state government know how to assist them.

Obiano who spoke in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba said that a panel would be set up immediately to determine the cause of the accident.

Adinuba also said the panel would ascertain why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

Obiano prayed for the repose of the souls of the woman and child who died in the accident, adding that the Anambra State Government would assist their families in their burials.