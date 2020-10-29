VIDEO: Okonjo-Iweala: How US delegation opposed her nomination

The WTO Council Chair, David Walker, has said the United States is the only delegation that refused to vote the Nigerian candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become WTO Director-General, Daily Times gathered.

The announcement was summed up by the spokesman of WTO, Keith Rockwell saying: “The candidate that had the best chance of attaining a consensus of the membership id Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Consultations on the way forward will start immediately”

“One delegation could not support the candidacy of Dr Ngozi and said they would continue to support South Korea’s Yoo. The delegation was the United States of America”

This announcement came after the US trade representatives picked Dr. Ngozi opponent and South Korea’s trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee over the Nigerian former finance minister.

However, United State authorities have given their reasons for supporting South Korea’s trade minister Yoo Myung-hee for the role of director-general of the World Trade Organisation over Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Office of the United States Trade Representative in a statement on the selection of the next World Trade Organization Director-General, insisted that “the United States supports the selection of Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as the next WTO Director-General” because she is better suited for the post

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade,” US said in support of Yoo Myung-hee who it believes” has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organization.”

“WTO is badly in need of major reform” because there “There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations.”

The needed reforms for the WTO, the US said, “must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”

