federal high court judge: A video of the spot a Federal High Court Judge, Abdul Dogo was kidnapped in Akure, Ondo State’s capital has been released online.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident, the attack was targeted and all occupants of the car the High Court Judge was driving in were abducted.

The kidnappers have already contacted Dogo’s family, demanding a N50m ransom.

Recall that Justice Abdul was kidnapped on Tuesday, while travelling from Abuja to Akure.

