The Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has opened up in a documentary on Friday about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy

Meghan, in an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby of ITV said that, she has not been finding it easy as she has been struggling with the intense media scrutiny and being a new mum and a newlywed.

ITV’s Tom Bradby followed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their recent 10-day tour of Africa and got to speak with Meghan about how she has been coping through pregnancy and the early stages of motherhood amidst the pressures of press interest in her public life as a member of the Royal Family.

Meghan who looked emotional as Bradby asked her the question admitted that the intense spotlight and the unnecessary often negative press coverage from some sections of the media had made things harder at a time when she was already “really vulnerable”.

