Video: Nnamdi Kanu is not a straightforward person – Governor Ikpeazu tells BBC

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that Nnamdi Kanu, who is the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) lies too much and equally worse than a chameleon.

Ikpeazu stated this during an interview with British Broadcasting Cooperation, Igbo (BBC) monitored from IGBERE TV studios.

The governor also said that Nnamdi Kanu speaks from both sides of his mouth as he never consulted him before taking any action. He equally said that Igbos do not want Nigeria to break up as they are ready to rule the country when the time comes.

In his words

”Nnamdi Kanu hates South East governors, he does not want to associate with us despite the love we have for him.

”Whenever you talk with Nnamdi Kanu, he always speaks from both sides of his mouth, he is not a straightforward person ”

”He never consulted me before taking any action, although we all agreed that Igbos are being marginalised but we should sit down and discuss the way out ” he said.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu agreed that Igbos are being marginalised but don’t have guns to go to war if it should break out.

According to him, ”it’s true that Igbos are being marginalised but how can we get to the promise land? Who will lead the Igbos to the promise land? Do we have enough guns if war should break out”?

The governor equally said that the Igbos want Nigeria to be united more than the Yorubas, Fulanis, etc.

It should be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen since last year when soldiers raided his house in Abia state.

Watch the Video below: