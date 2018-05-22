Video: Kweek Tella – Elomi

247ariya Promotion Present the visual for the much talk about single titled: “Elomi” by Kweek Tella



with help from ace video director Iyke Lawrence, this is looking to be the most creative video of the year.



If you think you have heard the best of Indigenous rap flows in Nigeria you may just want to have a re-think after listening to The New Kid On The Block



“Kweek Tella” who is currently receiving massive attention/support & reviews based on his recently “#Ire Cover”



After gaining so much momentum Kweek Tella decided to do justice to Tsalt trending single “Elomi“.



The fast raising indigenous rapper comes creative with some undiluted Inspirational punchline approach which is sure worth a Listen.



Listen & Download, Watch ‘Kweek Tella – Elomi” below