…As Nyanda (Brick & Lace), Ajura, Ycee, Niniola others join performing list

Soundcity resident DJ, Video DJ Bobbi has announced his headline concert titled “DJ BOBBI RED ALERT CONCERT,” DJ Bobbi will be providing a platform to entertain about 3000 people and empower 15 young minds.

An electrifying visual musical concert that will feature performances by top Nigerian Artistes and an international act NYANDA (Brick & Lace), DJS, seasoned Comedians, Actors / Actresses and Nigeria’s no 1 live band; Salt Of The Earth (the indomitable team).

The most unique feature of the night will be the awarding of full scholarships to 15 lucky participants into DJ Bobbi’s scratch academy as corporate social responsibility (CSR), these candidates will be picked from a raffle draw at the event. The Red Alert Concert is sure to be the talk of the entertainment industry for a long time to come.

Read Also: Carpenter gets 2 months jail for stealing phone

Speaking on the maiden edition of the concert, DJ Bobbi disclosed that the Red Alert concert is different from the norm as there will live band performance alongside DJ act, video DJ performances and also as part of the CSR, an official of the NDLEA where he once worked will be giving a brief pep talk on the need to stay out drug as buck of the guests are youth.

‘He said as part of giving back, 15 youths will be selected to join my academy where I teach them the craft of Disc Jockey and also proper mentorship for one year’.

The coming event which is billed to hold come Sunday November 3rd, 2019 will have electrifying performances by some of the industry best that include Niniola, Reekado Banks, Rema, YCee, Soft, T-Classic, Yung L, Jaywon, Dice Ailes, Crayon, Idahams, Emex, Magnito, Dija, Mr 2kay, Ajura, Okiemute, Idyl, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune amongst others.