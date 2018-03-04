Video: Davido Falls On Stage While Trying To Perform

A video making the rounds on social media shows how popular Nigerian music star Davido fell on stage after he was billed to perform at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda on March 3 as part of his 30 Billion Africa Tour concerts.

The concert is being organised by Sony Music, the global music label to which the ”FIA” crooner is signed, and Positive Productions, a local Events company.

The 30 Billion Africa Tour however is part of the Davido’s 30 Billion World Tour that kicked off in June 2016 in Kiev, Ukraine. The tour saw the singer perform in countries like Sweden, U.S., Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium Canada, among others.

Watch Video below:

