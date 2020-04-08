In a video currently going viral on social media, Nigerians and other African nationals in Guangdong and Fujian Province of China are chased and ejected from their homes, hotels and other dwellings.

some Nigerians were seen mostly lamenting the move by the Chinese government, fearing that they could be exposed to the virus.

Africans in China said the government was employing force to eject foreigners from their homes, according to Sahara reporters.

They said, “There are claims that blacks are the ones now importing Coronavirus into China.



“Foreigners and particularly black people are currently not allowed to access public places including malls, restaurants and hospitals.



“They have landlords to evict them, they chase them out of hotels and make them go through all sorts because of Coronavirus.”

To quell the ejections, a meeting was held between the African community leaders in Guangzhou and the government.



