Balogun Market Fire Incident: Following the fire outbreak in Onitsha market, Daily Time Nigeria has gathered that a building in Balogun Market, Lagos Island is currently on fire.
Several Twitter users who are around the market have been sharing videos from the scene.
However, the cause of the fire incident is yet to be revealed.
Details later…
See video below:
Fire in balogun market God save this country pic.twitter.com/xuJfyr2fwn— wf sheeshee (@WSheeshee) November 5, 2019
