Victor Osimhen is a Number 9 any club would ‘love’ to have, says Amokachi

10th November 2020
by Our Correspondent
Victor Osimhen

The former Nigeria international is in awe of the Napoli striker while predicting a bright future ahead of him barring any injury setbacks Daniel Amokachi has hailed Victor Osimhen as “quality” player and claims he is a striker any team would “love” to sign.

The Nigerian forward was Napoli’s hero in Sunday’s Italian elite division fixture against Bologna, as Gennaro Gattuso’s Blues recorded a 1-0 triumph.

Thanks to an assist from Hirving Lozano, Osimhen headed the Mexican forward’s cross past goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in the 23rd minute – and that proved to be the only goal at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

