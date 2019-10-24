Vice Chancellor: Ephraim Okon, Director of Skylandscape Media & Events Limited says the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVC) says has concluded plans to organise a hitch-free maiden edition of ‘University Fair.’

Okon, the convener of the fair announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja

He said the summit and exhibition were targeted at candidates, “who ordinarily do not have the opportunity to know about public and private universities and what they are offering.’’

The convener also said that the objective of event “is to enlighten parents and potential university students on the need to take advantage of all higher institutions’’ in the country.

Okon said that the fair would enlighten candidates on potential of Nigerian universities and discourage them from travelling overseas for schools that even offered less quality education and character.

According to him, it has become pertinent to examine the level of advancement being made by the Nigerian tertiary institutions, particularly the universities.

“Nigerian universities have become a force to reckon with and can compete favourably with most, if not all, of the other universities in the world,’’ the convener said.

Okon, however, said that it was most unfortunate that despite the standard already set by Nigerian universities, particularly the private ones; 10s of thousands of Nigerian prospective undergraduate students still thronged out to foreign universities.

“This development sadly calls for a radical deviation from the status quo, especially as Nigeria’s foreign exchange is being taken to foreign countries, to add to their wealth and deplete Nigeria’s economic capacity.

“As a matter of expediency, this unwholesome practice of migrating to foreign soil, to seek education that can ordinarily be acquired on home soil, must be put to an end quickly.’’

Okon said that it was against this backdrop that the firm stepped in to provide a platform for Nigerian public and private universities to showcase their potential at the first ever Nigerian Universities Summit and Exhibition Fair.