Viathan Funding adding value to infrastructure

Infrastructure development in the nation is taking progressive steps in the right direction, as another corporate, Viathan Funding PLC, taps the debt capital markets for funding targeted at this development.

The listing of the Viathan Funding PLC Series 1 ₦10.00bn 16.00% 10-year Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Bond under its ₦50.00bn Bond Issuance Programme, on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange is another significant contribution inspiring confidence in the Nigerian markets as infrastructure development, slowly, but progressively, takes form.