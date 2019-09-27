…To shoot popular flick ‘Ti Oluwa Nile’ as series

Veteran Nollywood actor cum producer, Kareem Adepoju, better known as Baba Wande, has signed a multi-million Naira project deal with leading housing firm, Adrons Home &Properties, in their Lagos office to commence the shoot of his popular indigenous movie ‘Ti Oluwa Nile’ into a modern day TV series of about 52 episodes that will hit selected TV stations nationwide soon.

Speaking on the need to embark on the project, CEO of Adrons Homes &Properties and winner of the Lagos Man of the year award, Aare Akintola Emmanuel King, disclosed that aside from the fact that the movie is one of the unforgettable oldies in the history of indigenous movies and “going by the story line;

we at Adrons home take cognizance in ensuring that Nigerians get the right landed properties with a proper document to back it up, we also want to use this series to enlighten people of the importance of the land use act amongst others”.

He added: “We at Adrons home are happy to be working and as well learning from the wealth of knowledge of Baba Wande as we all know him and we look forward to a long lasting relationship that this partnership and investment will yield in the future”

However, without curtailing his excitement, Baba Wande noted that the upcoming series will have a bit of a modern touch but retaining its major central idea of the popular movie.

“As a thespian in the creative industry, we are saddled with the responsibility of passing the right message across via comic relief method and other devices.

Ti Oluwa Nile as you all know is a movie I worked hard to conceive and with Adrons Homes & Properties proposing we make a series out of it; is a laudable project that I am glad to do.

We would be hitting location pretty soon and hope you all will accept the series just the way you did with movie back then,” he said.

Reiterating further, Adrons Homes & Property Group Media head/consultant, Saidi Balogun, also disclosed that the leading property firm is not just limited to just housing alone as through its Corporate social responsibilities (CSR) the company equally gives laudable support to the creatives in the entertainment industry at large.