Veteran Nollywood Actor, Bruno Iwuoha is dead — Daily Times Nigeria

Daily Times gathered that veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Bruno Iwuoha is dead.

The veteran Nollywood actor died after battling with diabetes and going blind for years.

Bruno Iwuoh’s death was disclosed by close associates and filmmaker, Derik Zai who revealed that the Nollywood actor died at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The filmmaker said Bruno has been in coma for about 3 weeks, and everything done to stabilize him couldn’t bring him back to life, adding that his remains has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The family members of the deceased are yet to put out an official notice and announce his burial arrangements.

Meanwhile, Bruno Iwuoha’s death is coming weeks after Nollywood lost veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba who died on Wednesday, March 4 at a Lagos hospital.

Sadiq Daba’s last movie appearance was in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ which was released in October 2020. The ace broadcaster had gone public with his illness in November 2017.when he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.