Benjamin Omoike

Verve, a leading payments technology and card business in Africa, has partnered with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS), to launch acceptance in Ghana. This initiative by Verve international also signals acceptance across several other African countries.

On the back of this strategic partnership between GhIPSS and Verve International, which took place at Accra Marriot Hotel, on Friday, October 25, 2019, Verve Card users (both Verve Global & Verve Classic), can now transact across all channels throughout Ghana.

This acceptance of Verve card is available in a total of 22 African countries, including; Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Gabon, Gambia, among others.

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of Verve International stated that the launch was strategic because of Verve and GhIPSS share a similar vision to grow digital payments in Africa.

He said: “We are excited about this occasion. It marks the beginning of great synergy between two organisations with similar aspirations to drive the growth of digital payments across Africa. Because we typically share the same payment and economic challenges in various African countries it’s also logical that the solution should be via African collaboration.

In our attempts to solve these challenges, we realised the importance of partnerships; we also realised that GhIPSS’ vison for Ghana is consistent with that of Verve, to drive the growth of digital payment in Africa.

So, today, we are witnessing the commencement of partnerships between Verve International and the Ghanaian financial and payment ecosystem, to grow digital payments, intra-Africa trade and ultimately, drive economic prosperity.”

Archie Hesse, Chief Executive Officer of GhIPSS, said that the partnership was a welcome development as it had the capacity to boost the Ghanaian digital payment system; highlighting that the development of the digital payment system in Africa was critical to Africa’s competitiveness in the world. He said: “We are excited to collaborate with Verve International and to midwife Verve acceptance in Ghana.

We are positive this will open a new vista of opportunities for improved services and development of more home-grown solutions. The card portfolio within our banks will increase and Ghanaian cardholders will have more exciting world-class services and benefits to enjoy. Together, GhIPSS and Verve will develop the digital payment ecosystem across the sub-region and beyond.

“With this partnership everybody wins; the banks in Ghana, Banks in other African countries, regulators, and most importantly customers, as it becomes easier than ever before, for customers to pay for goods and services effortlessly.

Verve Cardholders travelling across the African continent for business or for pleasure rest assured of the removal of transaction barriers. We are confident that this increase in transaction velocity will accelerate trade, cooperation, commerce, cultural exchange and lift more of our people out of poverty.

We anticipate a ripple effect on adjunct sectors, expansion of digital payment services in Ghana, Nigeria and African cross borders at a scale that competes with what obtains in Western countries.

“As Verve Card accepting countries widens, issuing countries increase and strategic partnerships among Africans deepen. We are building an African payment gateway that we can all be proud of.”It will be recalled that in August this year, Verve launched its first international transaction in New York, with a new product in its portfolio – Verve Global card.