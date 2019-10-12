The Lagos State Government has stated that the process of obtaining vehicle registration documents and plate numbers remains transparent and efficient, urging vehicle owners to follow due process when applying for vehicle documentation.

The assertion was contained in an official statement issued today by the General Manager, Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), Mrs. Lape Kilanko, stressing that the procedure for vehicle registration, change of ownership and issuance of number plates, which involves several agencies of the State, has been digitalised to ensure a seamless and transparent process.

The General Manager disclosed that the operations of the agency are guided by the Lagos State Service Charter and, therefore, the process of registration conforms with international best practices.

Kilanko pointed out that the change of ownership process requires a letter of authorisation to enable the vehicle owner commence transfer to another party. The authorisation must also be supported with a police report; a sworn affidavit by the transferee; Central Motor Registry payment; a valid means of identification of the new owner and an up-to-date vehicle licence.

Why Appeal court nullifies Melaye’s election



She stated further that all the aforementioned documents must be submitted to MVAA for further processing, adding that the fees payable for the process include Change of Ownership Fee – N2,500; Capital Gains Tax – N625; Number Plate Fee – N12,500; while the pre-registration inspection fee (by the Vehicle Inspection Service Directorate) is N3,800, there is a Central Motor Registry Fee of N1,000 and an administrative charge of N2,000.

She pointed out that a minimum of N3,900 is also charged on the issuance of a vehicle licence to the new owner, depending on the automobile capacity, stating the re-registration of a vehicle would not be approved until all outstanding arrears are paid.

While disclosing that the Agency is not mandated to issue insurance and roadworthiness documents to vehicle owners, as there are other agencies responsible for the issuance, Kilanko encouraged applicants to seek assistance from employees of the agency whenever in doubt.

She stated that some of the documents required for a Change of Ownership process include the old registration form ‘MVAA 01’, proof of ownership, valid Vehicle Licence, Receipt of Purchase, Letter of Authority to effect change of ownership, Sworn Affidavit by the new owner, Police Report to support Change of Ownership, CMR Information for Change of Ownership and a Means of Identification (National ID/ Drivers Licence).The General Manager encouraged members of the public to visit any of the 52 contact stations of the Agency across the State for more clarification on the processes of obtaining the required documents for their vehicles.