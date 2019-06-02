Varsity lecturers shelves planned strike, says ASUU president

Ilorin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has shelved its plan to mobilise its members for an industrial action to press home demand for the fulfilment of the agreement it reached with the federal government.

The ASUU President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state. He spoke at the day of tributes held for the late Prof. Samson Oduleye, who was a member of the UNILORIN 49.

The programme which was attended by members of the UNILORIN 49 and their families was held at the deceased’s Adewole Estate residence, Ilorin.

The ASUU’s president, however, demanded for evidence from the federal government to show that the balance of the N25 billion earned academic allowances earlier released to universities had been mainstreamed in the 2019 budget.

Paying tribute to the late Prof. Oduleye, the ASUU’s president asked the authorities of the University of Ilorin to tender an apology to the family of the deceased and others vindicated by a Supreme Court judgement.

Oduleye, was a former chairman of ASUU, UNILORIN chapter, he died at the aged 75. The day of tributes was attended by leaders of ASUU from various branches across the country.

Paying glowing tributes to the deceased, Prof. Ogunyemi said the Supreme Court’s judgement which favoured the affected lecturers was enough for the university’s management to admit that ‘‘it acted wrongly and should own up to its wrong doing.

‘‘Prof. Oduleye won all his court cases against the University of Ilorin. The university should therefore, see the passing away of this relentless advocate of excellence, justice and fairness in the institution as an occasion for sober reflection and opportunity to mend its ways.’’