The Ondo state University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) community has been thrown into mourning, following the mysterious death of Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the institution.

The late lecturer was kidnapped on September 5 at Akoko junction on the Igala-Auchi Road, but his decomposing body was found on September 10 in a bush where his abductors kept him.

A visit to the institution on Thursday revealed that his colleagues, lecturers, staff and students of the institution were sad and pensive.

Vice-chsncellor of the institution, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, said the news of his abduction and death was disheartening.

“It was sad we lost such an erudite professor, the institution has visited the family members. I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

General Secretary, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU), OSUSTECH chapter, Dr. Rotimi Olorunsola, said that he is shocked to the marrow on the incident.

He said Okedayo was an easy going person and a gentleman to the core and urged security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

Also, the acting Head of Department, Mathematical Sciences, Dr. Abiodun Oyekan,said the death of the lecturer has devastated the whole institution.

“He was a good friend to colleagues and students too, we pray for the repose of his soul and the family should take solace in God,” he added.

Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Mr. Peter Akindehinde, also described the late lecturer as always relating well with everyone regardless of the cadre.

A student, Mr. Emmanuel Abbah, confirmed that the lecturer’s death devastated students as most of them have since stayed away from school.

The late Prof. Okedayo, aged 51, was a senior pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and left behind his wife, son and a daughter.

In the burial rites released by his family, ASUU special congress would hold on September13 by 10 a.m. as well as commendation service of songs by 1 p.m at the university’s auditorium.

His interment would hold on Septemebr 14 at his residence at Eyitemi Street near the Nigerian Customs office, Idepe in Okitipupa.

The late Okedayo untill his death, was a senior lecturer at the Department of Mathematical Sciences and was the acting dean, School of Post Graduate Studies at OSUSTECH. (NAN)