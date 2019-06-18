S/N POSITION LOCATION MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

1 General Manager (Business Development) Abuja Master’s Degree in Business Administration or in a related field Minimum of 12 years’ experience in a managerial role Overseeing daily business development activities. Developing and implementing business growth strategies. Researching and identifying growth opportunities. Creating and managing budgets. Improving revenue. Hiring and training business unit team Evaluating performance and productivity. Analyzing accounting and financial data. Generating monthly reports and giving presentations

2 Business Development Executives Lagos & Abuja BSc/HND in Business Administration, marketing or any related field with at least 2-4 years’ work experience.Ability to work in a team with the sales department. Capable to implement business development strategies and promotional campaigns. Develop sales leads to attract potential clients. Must be able to meet sales quota on a monthly basisHandle sales accounts and keep track of sales records.

3 General Manager (Events & Sponsorship) Abuja Master’s Degree in Business Administration or in a related field Minimum of 12 years’ experience in organizing events and seeking corporate sponsorships. Overseeing corporate events and sponsorship activities. Developing and implementing business growth strategies. Researching and identifying growth opportunities. Creating and managing budgets. Improving revenue. Hiring and training business unit team Evaluating performance and productivity. Analyzing accounting and financial data. Generating monthly reports and giving presentations

4. Events Marketing Executives Lagos & Abuja BSc/HND in Business Administration, marketing or any related field with at least 2-4 years’ work experience.Ability to work in a team with the sales department. Capable to implement business development strategies and promotional campaigns. Develop sales leads to attract potential clients. Must be able to meet sales quota on a monthly basisHandle sales accounts and keep track of sales records.

5. News Editor Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or in related fieldAt least 7+ years’ working experience in the media industry.Coordinate online or print publishing cycle and manage content areasSet publication standards and establish goals and expectationsSuggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with targeted audience’s preferencesOversee layout (artwork, design, photography) and check content for accuracy and errorsProofread, edit and improve stories or piecesManage writers and reportersCooperate and liaise with graphics artist, photographers, advertising reps,writers, and reporters.Comply with media law and ethical guidelines Meet deadlines and budget requirements

6. Sports Editor Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or in related fieldA strong passion for sports.At least 4 years’ working experience in the media industry.Coordinate sports news publishing cycle and manage content areasSet publication standards and establish goals and expectationsSuggest stories and generate sports headline ideas in alignment with trending sports newsCooperate and liaise with designers, photographers, advertising reps, writers, artists etcComply with media law and ethical guidelines

7. Online Editor Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or in related fieldAt least 4 years’ working experience in the digital media industry.Proven working experience as an editorStrong writing/editing/proofreading skills and an excellent portfolioHands on experience with MS Office and InDesign, Photoshop or other publishing toolsProven familiarity with SEO and social media best practicesExcellent writing skills in EnglishAn eye for detail along with critical thinkingComply with media law and ethical guidelinesPrioritizing and multitasking

8. News Reporters Lagos & Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Mass Communication or in related fieldCollect, verify and analyze thoroughly newsworthy informationAssemble findings into a stable storyWrite and deliver news stories with the reader’s perspective in mindPublish or broadcast news storiesReceive assignments or investigate news leads/tipsAbide by journalism’s ethics and codesContact, interview and research sourcesMaintain notes and audio recordingsStay up-to-date with the latest current events in the “beat” by studying papers, attending events etc.

9. Multimedia Reporters Lagos & Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Mass Communication or in related fieldAbility to write in an exciting, captivating, authentic manner, producing news stories that are unique and engaging.Ability to use the latest editing and photography technology to tell compelling stories.Develop story ideas; write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting; use graphics and new forms of media, such as webcam interviews and viewer-contributed pictures.Ability to use audio and video, still pictures and powerful graphics, or innovative new media like video clips and animationsResponsible for capturing and accurately conveying ongoing news stories.

10. Head of Advert Lagos Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising, Business Studies/Administration/Management or equivalent from an accredited university.At least 6+ years’ experience in a working in a sales position preferably managing a large team.Overseeing advertising department operations and staff members.Working with staff members, clients, or an ad agency to establish and meet projects goals and establish and enforce budgets and timelines.Developing advertising strategies to increase advertisers’ interest in products or services.Negotiating advert specifications and terms with clients or other external parties.Initiating and directing research efforts.Collecting and analyzing data and presenting it to other parties, including management and clients.Participating in the hiring and evaluating employees within the advertising department.Providing expert advice on marketing and advertising methods for new or existing products or services.

11. Advert Executives Lagos & Abuja BSc/HND in Business Administration, marketing or any related field with at least 2-4 years’ work experience.Ability to work in a team with the sales department. Capable to implement advertising strategies and promotional campaigns. Develop sales leads to attract potential clients. Must be able to meetadvert quotas on a monthly basis.Handle advertising accounts and keep track of sales records.

12. Sales Manager Abuja Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies/Administration/Management or equivalent from an accredited university.At least 6+ years’ experience in a working in a sales position preferably managing a large team.Experience in Projects Management with proven ability to drive processes from inception to finish.Capable of teaching the process for successful prospecting & closing new business, leading to consistent quota achievement.Evidence of successfully leading others to exceed measurable sales and revenue targets.Ability to both set strategy, manage sales quotas, and follow through on tactical implementation and execution of initiatives – an operator with vision.Demonstrated experience with “Consultative Selling” to identify and solve customer problems.