Uzodinma revokes 49 plots of land belonging to Okorocha’s sister

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has revoked 49 plots of land belonging to Senator Rochas Okorocha’s elder sister, Geraldine Obinali.

The governor made this known in a public notice released by the state Housing Corporation and made available to newsmen on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

The notice reads: “Having complied with all legal steps of notifying Jessdean Ventures Limited, of Number 3 Okeoma Close, Trans Egbu Layout, Owerri, owned by Geraldine Obinali (nee Okorocha), we hereby revoke the following plot numbers in Redemption Housing Estate Phase III, issued to her for the purpose of providing infrastructural facilities in the estates which was never carried out.”

It added: “The general public is hereby notified that if anybody have transacted on any of the above numbered plots, they are to come to the Imo State Housing Corporation, with original papers for ratifications.”

Uzodinma noted that his administration plans to recover all ill-gotten properties, illegally acquired by any individual, no matter how highly placed.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Fulani tribe of trying to re-colonize Nigeria again.

DailyTimes gathered that the pro-Biafra activist made this known in a post on his official Twitter handle.

Nnamdi Kanu accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army of backing plots by Fulani to dominate Nigeria.

The wanted IPOB leader warned that they would succeed to re-colonize the whole of Nigeria if they are not stopped by people of the south and indigenous people of the north.

Nnamdi Kanu wrote: “What is happening in Nigeria today is pure re-colonization by irredentist Fulani elements, aided & abetted by the presidency & Nigerian Army.

“They will succeed if the South & the indigenous peoples of the North don’t unite to stop them. Separation is the only way to stop them.”