Uwazuruike backs Wike, blames IPOB on Rivers Killings

Founder of the Movement for Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has blamed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu for the killings being carried out by soldiers in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

Uwazuruike who backed the decision of the Gov Wike, said that what is happening in the Oyigbo is a direct consequence of an order issued by Kanu, directing members of the group to kill soldiers, policemen and burn police stations.

According to Uwazuruike such operation by soldiers whenever their colleagues are killed is not new, citing the Odi and Zaki Biam as reference points.

He said what is happening in the Rivers State has nothing to do with Ndigbo and commended the security commanders for their professional conduct.

He said: “Sometimes in 2001 and 2002, the youths of Odi killed some soldiers in Odi and Obasanjo sent the military. They wiped Odi out,” The BIM leader said in a YouTube interview.

“At the same time, the people of Zaki Biam killed some soldiers; Obasanjo also sent soldiers and Zaki Biam was brought down.

“Nyesom Wike is not killing any Igbo man. It is not an Igbo thing. Nyesom Wike has no capacity to command the Army to kill anybody in Rivers State.

“It is only the Commander in Chief that can do so like Obasanjo did.

“The soldiers are killing those who killed their own. This thing has nothing to do with End SARS. The End SARS were doing their thing until some people went to tollgate and killed some people.

“Then someone in London (Kanu) started that minute to say kill army, kill police, burn houses. Then his supporters in Oyigbo started killing. He gave them the instruction. It was on tape. Prevention is better than cure. Wike is an Igbo man.

We all knew what happened in Rivers state immediately after the war when Umuokoro was changed to Rumuokoro, Umuola was changed to Rumuola and Obigbo was changed to Oyigbo.

“It was not Wike that changed them. And it is not someone in London ranting on radio that will change them back to their normal forms now.

“You are holding some people, whatever you say they must do. You ask them to kill the army and security officials without knowing the consequences.”

Daily Times had reported that Nnamdi Kanu reportedly ordered his members to “capture” Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to face trial for the alleged role he played in the killing of #ENDSARS protesters in the state.