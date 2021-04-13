Uwazuruike backs Ebube-Agu, mocks Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has taken a swing at Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), claiming that the security outfit the group set up last year, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), was unconstitutional and only exists on social media.

On Tuesday, Uwazuruike, who is also the leader of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), said as a guest on a TVC program called “Your View.”

He also endorsed Ebube-Agu, a new security outfit established by governors in the South-East region, claiming it to be the genuine article.

Kanu’s ESN, according to Uwazuruike, was an illegal organization with no legal backing and little support among Igbos.

“Only the governors of the South-East have the power to set up a security force for the citizens of the South-East,” he said.

When asked about the impact of the ESN established by Kanu and IPOB, Uwazuruike, the leader of one of the groups advocating for the Biafran Republic, said:

“No individual has the right to establish any security outfit for the South-East.

“I had the capacity to establish a security outfit for the South-East but I didn’t do that because we must believe in the rule of law.

“We have elected able governors who are entitled to do such functions; no individual, no matter who you are, without consultation, should open a security outfit for the South-East region.

“So, it is only the Ebube-Agu opened and established by the governors that is recognised as the security outfit for the South-East.”

On the ESN, the MASSOB leader said:

“There is nothing like Eastern Security Network. Nobody believes in Eastern Security Network, that is just an internet affair, on social media networks.

“The only security outfit I recognize is Ebube-Agu and I am willing to donate 5,000 of my men and women to work with the South-East governors without interfering.

“I believe with time, the Houses of Assembly in the South-East would back up the new security outfit with the instrument of law.”