Some parents and candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have complained of poor network and malfunctioning of computers at the designated CBT Centre in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

Some of the parents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, that this would affect their children performance negatively.

They however called on the management of JAMB to ensure that all accredited JAMB centre systems were working properly so as not to short changed candidates sitting for the examination.

But they lauded security agents for restricting the movement of people aroung and within the examination hall.

Mr Ayuba Joshua, a parent whose son is writing UTME, expressed disappointment over the challenge of poor network and malfunctioning of computers.

“We are here since morning, some of the students that are writing 9 a.m examinations have complained of poor network and malfunctioning of systems.

“They have told us that keyboards and mouses are not functinoning well and some of them are still in the examination hall due to bad network.

“Our problem also is that applicants writing 1 p.m examination are yet to commence their examinations, look at the time now (3.45pm). We don’t why.

“We don’t know what is happening that since 9 a.m; students are still in the examination hall, it means there is problem of poor network or something,” he said.

Another parent, Mr Chinize Nwosu, also confirmed that “students writing 9 a.m examination are still inside the examination hall without doing anything as at 2 p.m.

“Some of the students complained to us that there was poor network, the keyboards and mouses are not functioning well.

“Those writing 9 a.m examination are still in the hall,” he said.

Mrs Celina Christopher, another parent, also appealed to JAMB to always ensure proper arrangements in order to ensure hitch free exercise.

Another parent, Mr Rishama Maiwazi also decried poor network which may affect candidates’ performance negatively.

“Security agents are doing good job. I commend them for restriction of movement. If you are not a candidate, you will not enter the hall which is good.

“But the problem is that students are complaining of poor network and bad systems,” he said.

Some of the affected students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, decried poor network and malfunctioning of computers.

“Please help us tell JAMB, other stakeholders and the general public that the systems/computers, mouse here are not working well.

“I am in the examination hall since 9 a.m and it is just now (3 p.m) that I have finished,” one of the students told NAN.