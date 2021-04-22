Doosuur Iwambe, Abujka

In its bid to reduced the menace of examination malpractice and extortion from candidates, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Thursday launched a new feature in the ongoing registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The examination body in a statement noted that the new feature, ‘“Know Your Registration Officer’, will fortify the registration process as well as ensure that candidates know where and who is registering them for the UTME and DE.

The statement signed by Head of Media and Protocol, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained that he board has provided for the image of the Registration Officer to be displayed at the corner of the screen being used to register the candidate in addition to his biometric details that had been captured.

He advised candidates to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them.

‘’Candidates registering for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise are urged to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them. If the picture does not match the face of the Registration Officer, candidates should immediately raise the alarm as such a person is not authorised to register them or they are in a completely unauthorised registration outlet.

‘’This measure is in addition to several others put in place to guide against manipulation, abuse and exploitation of candidates as well as forestalling examination malpractices.

‘’The Board’s innovations, including this one which comes with some little changes and additions to its processes, are to make the system better and fortified against those who are working non-stop to take advantage of the system.

‘’It is, therefore, required of candidates who are the major stakeholders in the process, to monitor the process as they are being registered and adhere to extant instructions, rules and regulations’’, the statement added.

The 2021 UTME/DE is ongoing and is due to close on 15th May, 2021.