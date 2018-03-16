UTME exercise hitch-free in 21 centres in Enugu – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, on Thursday said that the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was hitch-free in 21 centres around the state.

The 21 UTME Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Enugu State was concluded on March 13.

Mr. Steve Amoga, NSCDC State Commandant, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.

Amoga was speaking on the general over-view of the 2018 UTME exercise compared with previous years.

He noted that the 21 centres were fully manned by armed officers to ensure that externalities and hoodlums do not interfere in any of the centres.

“While the examination lasted, we provided a water-tight security at the centres and worked in close relationship with JAMB officials on ground in each of the state.

“I personally monitored the exercise up till yesterday, when it ended, and there was no serious security breach recorded so far,’’ he said.

The commandant, however, noted that absenteeism and late coming was highly noticed this year than previous years.

“At times, you find out the Computer Base Test (CBT) is half full and some of the candidates arrive very late to the centres,’’ he said.

He noted that absenteeism and late coming could be checked if many candidates participate in the mock JAMB exercise before the real exercise.

Amoga also urged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to engage the services of the NSCDC in order to ensure orderliness, check externalities and malpractice during their examinations.