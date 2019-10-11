Known for his love for the entertainment industry at large, Justice Nuagbe, better known as Ushbebe, is set for the private screening of the new movie ‘Akpe: The return of the beast’ a sequel to his London shot movie London and the Beast short film which raked in positive comments and reviews in 2017.

The movie which tells the story of the character Akpe who was deported from London due to some incessant behavior and have the choice to decide whether to return to Warri or stay back in Lagos.

Ushbebe and Daniel Lloyd in ‘Akpe: The return of the Beast’

Akpe decided to stay back in Lagos and hustle where he pronounced himself the beast of the area, fell in love with the wrong girl, encounter several challenges amongst others

Akpe: The Return of the Beast sheds more light on family values, love, betrayal, life struggle to mention but few.

Written by Chris Nzekwe, directed by Toka Mcbaror and produced by Justice Nuagbe; the movie however has a stellar cast that includes Jide KOSOKO. Juliet Ibrahim, Bolanle Ninalowo, Daniel Lloyd, Eniola Badmus, Mr. Jollof

However the exclusive screening of the forthcoming movie is slated for October 27, 2019 in Lagos and is expected to attract top celebrities and social personalities with performances by Peruzzi and Mr. Real.

